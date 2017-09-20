Award is Guarantee of quality for events firm

A corporate hospitality and events firm has been recognised for its Guaranteed quality service.

Wynyard-based Hospitality Guaranteed, which offers full event management services as well as accommodation and conference venue searches for businesses, has been awarded ISO9001 accreditation, just weeks after marking its 11th anniversary by expanding its services.

Not only does this important ISO accreditation demonstrate these values, but going through the process itself has helped us to develop and implement even more robust checks and audit improvements. Amanda Jackson

The ISO9001, awarded by the International Organisation for Standardisation, recognises that an organisation operates at the highest level in terms of its internal and external processes, communications, and record-keeping, and it strives to continually improve with regular reviews.

The company, which launched a corporate flight service earlier this year, has also expanded its team, taking on a technical tester to continue to exceed client expectations.

Co-founder Amanda Jackson said: “At Hospitality Guaranteed, we pride ourselves on quality and consistency; we’re passionate about delivering great service and results.

“Not only does this important ISO accreditation demonstrate these values, but going through the process itself has helped us to develop and implement even more robust checks and audit improvements.”

The company, founded by Amanda and business partner Victoria Brunton in 2006, now has 3,000 UK and European venue suppliers and around 50 corporate clients.