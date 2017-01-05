Award-winning artist creates fitting mural for vintage tearoom

Staff at a vintage tearoom are delighted with a new mural painted by an award-winning artist.

Gladys’ Vintage Tearoom on The Front, in Seaton Carew, is well known for its 1940’s decor – and now a new mural by artist Suzie Devey is set to attract even more visitors.

The mural by artist Suzie Devey.

The mural depicts an old air raid shelter, and owner and manager Jackie O’Beirne, 46, said a trip to the bathroom is now like a step back in time for customers.

“Suzie is a fabulous artist,” the mum-of-four said.

“Like us, she won a Hartlepool Civic Society Award, and I just sent her a message and asked her if she would come down and do the mural back in December.

“It’s along the toilet wall and door, so when you go into the toilet it’s like going into an air raid shelter.

“It’s gone down really well with all ages and the reception has been great, with people saying it’s lovely.

“It fits in the tearoom really well and people have been saying it brings back memories.”

Set up two years ago, the tearoom is the first solo business venture for Jackie, who used to work in hair and beauty, but had dreamed of setting up her own tearoom after working in one several years ago.

Jackie said the tearoom is also celebrating the fact it has been the number one restaurant for tourists on TripAdvisor for the last eight months. As part of the tearoom’s unique appeal, many vintage and historic items are on display for customers to look at and try on, while enjoying the refreshments on offer.

Jackie added: “I am really pleased with how well the mural has gone down.

“Grandparents have started telling stories about their experiences with air raid shelters.

“Parents have also been telling stories about what life was like when they were little, which is lovely to hear.”