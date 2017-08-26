Axes, swords and meat cleavers handed in to police

More deadly weapons have been taken off the streets following a knife amnesty by police.

Cleveland Police has had a total of 278 blades handed in across the force area as a result of the campaign.

Barry Coppinger Cleveland Police Crime Commissioner. Picture by FRANK REID

Swords, numerous decorative knives and a meat cleaver were among the items surrendered with no questions asked following the latest week-long amnesty.

Earlier this year, 172 knives and sharp implements were given up.

The most recent national knife amnesty under Operation Sceptre, took place between Monday, July 17, and Sunday, July 23.

It resulted in a further 106 potential weapons being anonymously handed in to local police stations.

Both legs of the amnesty have seen axes, machetes, bowie knives, pen knives, diving knives and kitchen knives, along with a World War Two bayonet, taken off the streets.

Superintendent Dave Sutherland said: “This year’s knife amnesties have been very successful and I am extremely pleased with the results.

“Now that these knives have been handed in there are fewer potentially dangerous objects on the streets of Cleveland, which could help to prevent knife related crime in the future.”

The campaigns aimed to raise awareness of the devastating effects of knife-crime.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger said the streets were now safer as a result.

He added: “It is great to see that people have supported this campaign and I am really happy that people have taken the time to participate in something so important.

“The fact that these knives are now off the streets helps to keep our communities safer, which is one of the key objectives in my Police and Crime Plan.”

If you have information about knife crime please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.