Baby’s grateful family thank hospital for saving her life

A grateful family have raised more than £6,600 for a hospital’s child intensive care unit for saving their baby daughter’s life.

Nine-month-old Harper Rose Boyd from Billingham was nursed back to health by the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Newcastle’s Great North Children’s after being diagnosed with a bowel disorder shortly after her birth.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for anxious first time parents Laura and Patrick Boyd.

Just days old, Harper was rushed by ambulance to North Tees Hospital’s Accident & Emergency department limp and lifeless and having multiple seizures.

She was transferred to the Great North Children’s Hospital at the RVI in Newcastle, where she was sedated for over a week and diagnosed with the disorder that meant she was not absorbing any fluids or nutrients.

To thank the unit for nursing Harper back to full health, Laura and Patrick organised a sponsored walk from Saltburn to Whitby in October when they were joined by over 40 friends and family.

Patrick said: “We are in no doubt whatsoever that the actions and hard work of all involved at the Great North Children’s Hospital saved Harper’s life and for this we are eternally grateful.

“No amount of words or money could even begin to show our gratitude towards all who played a part in Harper’s recovery.

“But we hope that the money we have raised will help towards giving other children and families the same happiness and joy as we experience every day.”