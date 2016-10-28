Bags of talent at Hartlepool dance festival

Hundreds of talented dancers put their best moves on show at a competition which has been an annual Hartlepool highlight for 15 years.

The Karen Liddle October Dance Festival drew 300 contestants to the Town Hall Theatre.

The standard has been really high. Our adjudicator Lisa Murphy was really impressed with it. It has been a lovely, friendly atmosphere which is what we pride ourselves on. Karen Liddle

Organisers said it was a great mix of top-class competition and superb cameraderie.

Four Hartlepool dance schools as well as one each from Middlesbrough and Yarm were represented in competitions for solo, duet, trio and group dancers.

They took part in categories which were tap, ballet, modern stage, song and dance, character, national and acro.

Competition organiser Karen Liddle said: “The standard has been really high. Our adjudicator Lisa Murphy was really impressed with it.

“It has been a lovely, friendly atmosphere which is what we pride ourselves on. It is good for them to get together each year.”

The show came to an end on Wednesday after three days of competition and Karen spent a month putting it together.

next up will be Karen’s other major show in February and preparation for that was expected to start soon.

The Hartlepool dance schools competing in the October festival were the Elwick Academy of Dance, Chique Physique, Karen Liddle School of Dance, and the Debbie Barrass Academy of Performing Arts.