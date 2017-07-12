Balloon release in honour of Bradley Lowery to take place on day of his funeral

Balloons will be released into the sky at the same time as cancer battler Bradley Lowery is laid to rest this Friday.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan lost his courageous fight against neuroblastoma last week surrounded by his loving family.

Bradley Lowery

His funeral is set to take place at St Joseph’s RC Church, on the Coast Road in Blackhall Colliery.

Bradley’s brave battle has touched not only the rest of the country but also the world.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised in his name.

For those who are unable to make it to the church for his funeral, a balloon release has been organised to be held outside the Stadium of Light.

Tributes to Bradley Lowery, are left at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Sunderland mum Tina Brannigan is behind the move, which she organised as a way for more people, particularly those who cannot make it to his funeral, to be able to pay their respects.

A Facebook group named “In memory of Bradley” has been created to promote the event.

“My mum knows Lynn who had been posting updates on Bradley’s page, so we all really feel for them,” said Tina, 21, of Pallion.

“I think it makes sense for us to do something while Bradley’s funeral is happening, but there can only be so many people there.

“I’ve set up a page on Facebook to let people know about it and some of the Newcastle fan pages are even sharing it.

“Anyone is welcome to come down.”

Tina, mum to Leland-John, three, added that Bradley’s death has had an impact on not only her but her friends and family too.

“We have followed his story all of the way through and it’s just so sad,” she said.

“He’s a person that most people have never met, but he’s had such an impact on all of us.”

Those wanting to join the release are asked to bring a blue balloon along to the event, which will be in the car park of the stadium, close to where scores of tributes to Bradley have been left by well-wishers.

A poem will be read out before the balloons are let go at midday.

A campaign to raise £500,000 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation now stands at just under £145,000.

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight.