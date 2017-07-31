Band played on for popular Hartlepool musician who died suddenly

The family of a popular Hartlepool performer say ‘music was his life’.

John Smith, 79, who until recently had still been performing, died suddenly on holiday in Scotland last week.

John Smith

For decades John was known throughout the town as a singer and pedal steel guitarist and had done numerous events to raise money for many charities.

In the 70s, John was part of the band Hawaiian Meets Country, which toured the country and released an album.

The pensioner was due to perform at a band reunion this week and his family agreed with the fellow band members that is should still go ahead in his honour.

Daugther Lynn Wood, 51, said her dad was always singing and performing and for many years performed twice a week at venues on the Headland.

He was a real people person Lynn Wood

She said: “Music was his life, he loved it. I remember once having to stop off going on holiday so my dad could go in and perform.

“He was really well-known in the town, particularly on the Headland.

“He was a real people person.”

To support his family John’s day job was as a coalman, but his real passion was for entertaining.

John Smith (right) on the pedal steel guitar with his band.

Lynn said her dad had led a wonderful and very full life, including having a love of horses and working with them for a circus.

He was also a member of the Fellowship of Services, which supports ex-military personnel and was instrumental in setting up the Hartlepool branch.

Lynn said: “He did a lot for charity and really loved to help people.”

John had been diagnosed with bowel cancer two years ago, but was recovering well from this.

John Smith (right) with his band.

However, he died suddenly from an unrelated lung condition while on holiday in Inverness with his partner, Pat Skeet, 78.

Lynn said his death was a huge shock for the whole family, including his daughters, Sandra Gibson, 53, and Joanne Smith, 45, and his four grandchildren.

A funeral service for John, who had been widowed for 20 years since the death of his late wife Margaret, will take place on Tuesday, August 1, in St Hilda’s Church on the Headland at 11am and anyone who knew him is welcome to attend.