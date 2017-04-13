Bank holiday weekend train strike misery for Northern rail users

North East rail users face bank holiday weekend misery after union bosses announced a new strike.

Workers at Arriva Rail North, which runs the Northern service between Newcastle, Sunderland, Hartlepool and Sunderland, are to stage a fresh 24-hour strike in a row about driver-only trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out on Friday, April 28, after talks failed to break the deadlocked dispute.

The date is at the start of the May bank holiday weekend and will affect travellers seeking to take advantage of the extra day's break.

Union members went on strike last Saturday as part of a union campaign against new driver-controlled trains being introduced from 2020.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "The public, who support RMT's campaign for a guarantee of a guard on their trains, will be appalled that Arriva Rail North have failed to offer any kind of progress whatsoever in the talks and have instead opted to try and bulldoze through their plans regardless.

"It is that flagrant disregard for the safety issues at the heart of the dispute which leaves us with no option but to put on this further day of strike action.

"RMT commends our Arriva Rail North members on their rock-solid display of strength, resolve and unity during the action so far in opposition to the introduction of driver-controlled operation and defence of the guards to guarantee a safer, securer and more accessible railway for all.

"The union continues to remain available for meaningful discussions with the company in order to seek a satisfactory resolution to the ongoing dispute."

Northern ran a reduced service covering Sunderland and Hartlepool last Saturday with trains mainly operating between 9am-5pm.