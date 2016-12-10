Banksy-style artwork livens up Hartlepool neighbourhood

The writing is on the wall for a Hartlepool community arts project - and members couldn’t be happier.

Artrium received funding from the Paul Hamlyn Trust to ‘push’ its members and volunteers into doing new things and the first of three projects saw the creation of new murals in the Campion Street area, under the supervision of street artist Mr Eyes.

268 Artists Mr Eyes draws the outline

Group member Wendy Elsley was delighted to have been part of the work and said: “It was such a great opportunity,” while Steven Crane added: “This was something I have never done before and it has tested us, improved our skills.”

Gavin Cummings said: “This has been a new experience for me. I never knew I could do such a thing, it has been good chatting to people passing when they asked what we were doing and it has also improved my teamwork skills”.

The team created a mural of a car on an old wall covered at car dealer W Mason’s and painted safes on the wall of the locksmith opposite.

“It has been a pleasure for us to help,” said Billy Mason. “The artists worked very hard and we are overjoyed at the end result.

“Many people have commented on it and even asked if it was a Banksy.”

Artrium project manager Colin Thompson said the group had been delighted with the reaction from the public: “The responses have been very positive.

“Even when the guys were doing the work, people were coming up to ask about it and say how great it was.”

Artrium’s second project currently taking place in is a multi-media project led by artist Becky Nicholson, which will create a large work to go on display in the group’s shop in Middleton Grange.

249 Artrium members Gavin Cummings, artists Mr Eyes, Artrium member Terry Alexander and Neville Hill prepare the old wall for paining

And the third is the creation of a large sculpture: “We will be on the lookout very soon for an artist to take the lead on the sculpture,” said Colin.

274 Starting to take shape