Banned Hartlepool driver locked up for running down man in street

A danger motorist who ran over a man in his own car has been jailed for two years.

David Herbert, 29, who was already banned from driving, crashed into Ross Moran, 21, after a fracas in Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of the morning.

Maxwell Road in Hartlepool following the incident.

Mr Ross suffered serious injuries to both his legs and Herbert also demolished the front wall of a house belonging to an innocent resident.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Herbert was in a “bad temper” with Mr Ross who had previously gone out with Herbert’s girlfriend.

There was a commotion in the street at around 4am on October 4 involving Herbert, his girlfriend and Mr Ross who was in the road in his car.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said: “Mr Moran reversed but was concerned about what would happen so jumped out carrying a torch in order to try to dazzle the defendant. The defendant jumped into the complainant’s car and initially drove off in the opposite direction to where the complainant was standing but then turned the car around and began to drive towards him. The defendant drove the car into the complainant who was knocked to the ground, unable to move.”

Mr Moran claimed Herbert was armed with a knife. But Herbert and others present on the scene said it was Moran who had a knife and baton-like stun gun which were later recovered in the road by police.

Mr Moran suffered fractures to his legs and was treated at James Cook University Hospital.

But Ms Masters said no update was available as Mr Moran did not support the prosecution.

Herbert, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, but he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also hit with a four-year driving ban.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Herbert and his girlfriend wanted to get out of her flat after becoming concerned at Mr Moran’s presence outside.

Mr Constantine said: “He wasn’t aware he had collided with Mr Moran. He accepts he drove dangerously and that caused injury to the complainant. He is sorry for what happened.”

Judge Stephen Ashurst said if Herbert had deliberately driven at Mr Moran the sentence would have been much higher, adding: “The fact remains you drove this vehicle in a bad temper in a residential area and caused a serious injury as a result.”