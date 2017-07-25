Barbering lecturer Alison shows she’s a cut above

A barbering lecturer has become the first to be made a member of an elite fellowship.

Alison Scattergood, who works at East Durham College, has been awarded membership to the Fellowship of British Hairdressing Creative Excellence.

This is the high point of my career so far Alison Scattergood

The 44-year-old from Peterlee is the first person from an education provider to be recognised by the society, as membership is usually only awarded to retail barbers and hairdressers.

Alison said: “This is truly the high point of my career so far. It’s a real honour to have my work recognised by the fellowship.

“To be a member of this highly respected society alongside some true greats in the hair and barbering world, such as Errol Douglas and Trevor Sorbie, means everything to me.

“And being the first person to be recognised from an education background, I hope I can pass on my knowledge to other fellowship members to educate them about the importance of recognised qualifications in hairdressing and barbering.”

To qualify for membership, Alison had to register her interest, before being invited to London to present a fully-styled model to a panel of six judges at the Wella Hair Academy.

East Durham College barbering student Craig Harman was Alison’s model at the event, and her alternative look impressed the judges and fellowship members.

Not only was Alison offered membership to the fellowship, she has now been invited to present on its stand at national hairdressing convention Salon International, in London this October.

She said: “It is amazing to be offered the chance to share my skills and knowledge on behalf of the fellowship at this year’s Salon International.

“It is a chance for me to show people working in the sector the great work that goes on outside of the salon in the education sector, setting students up for great careers in our fantastic industry.”