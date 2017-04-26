Bathroom company is flushed with success

Bathroom and toilet manufacturer NYMAS is flushed with the success of its latest partnership.

The company is being helped to become more efficient and improve its design processes thanks to Teesside University.

Through Innovate Tees Valley, the Billingham firm is working with the University’s Schools of Science & Engineering and Design, Culture & the Arts on two Knowledge Exchange Internships.

Manufacturing management PHD Dr Thanos Klonis is looking at how NYMAS can implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software into its business operations, while BA (Hons) Product Design graduate Lawrence Stratton is working on a range of new product designs and improving design processes.

NYMAS’ managing director Craig Anderson said the partnership was helping the firm adapt to changing markets: “The demographics of the population are changing and we’re seeing a lot more multi-generational homes with an increased need for specialist products to ensure bathrooms are fully inclusive.

“As a company, in order to meet the demands of this new market, we need to function as efficiently as we can and we need our product to be more than purely functional but also have a quality design aesthetic.

“Working with Teesside University and Thanos and Lawrence is helping us to achieve this and we’re looking forward to the benefits it will bring.”

The project will help the company manage its data across all of its operations and investigate ways in which it can operate more efficiently and improve automation.