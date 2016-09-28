Battling boy completes walking challenge to help Bradley Lowery

A little boy with cerebal palsy has overcome the odds to complete a walk in aid of battling youngster Bradley Lowery.

Six-year-old Charlie Creaser struggles to walk, but set himself the challenge to walk a mile after hearing of fellow youngster Bradley’s fight with cancer.

Charlie Creaser with mum Michelle on the day of the walk.

He completed the distance using his walking frame along Majuba Road, in Redcar, in just 50 minutes on Saturday and in doing so walked the furthest distance of his life.

Delighted mum Michelle Creaser, from Low Downs Road, Hetton, said she couldn’t be prouder of her son.

She said: “He completed the distance with only a few short stops and finished within 50 minutes, beating his time of 55 minutes.

“We were worried on the morning because it suddenly dawned on us this was probably the first big thing that we haven’t been able to help him with, but it was something he had to do himself.

Charlie Creaser with mum Michelle wearing their Bradley Lowery t-shirts.

“He got there through pure determination and we are unbelievably proud.”

Thanks to his efforts, the inspirational youngster was able to raise £1,610 for five-year-old Bradley, who is hoping to receive life-saving treatment in America following the news his neuroblastoma condition had returned earlier this year.

Michelle, 33, added: “The clapping and cheering of support had us all in tears on the day.

“Everyone was cheering his name even little children who had already finished the race. It was great.”

Bradley Lowery

Earlier this month, Bradley, from Blackhall, was invited to be mascot for Sunderland AFC’s game against Everton, with the Merseryside club later donating £200,000 to his cause.

To sponsor Charlie, visit Virgin Money Giving and search Charlie Creaser.