Battling Bradley Lowery enjoys big day out at Flamingo Land

The mam of battling Bradley Lowery admits she would swap all her "amazing memories" in a heartbeat if her little fighter could grow up to be healthy.

Mum Gemma Lowery was speaking after the family's day at at Flamingo Land, near Malton, North Yorkshire, in the latest in a series of events organised by wellwishers.

Despite lengthy treatment, avid Sunderland football fan Bradley, five, from Blackhall Rocks, near Hartlepool, is terminally ill with neuroblastoma cancer.

Speaking after the trip to Flamingo Land, his mum said: "Bradley had an amazing time at Flamingo Land. It was made special from start to finish thank you to all the people involved that made it happen.

"He has been back to hospital yesterday and his bloods looked good.

"We are having a trip to London on Monday for the consultant to check him over ready for his T Cells to be removed and modified in the lab the week after.

"We are still trying to get our head round that treatment has not worked again.

"As a parent it's heart breaking to hear, the thought of losing my baby is unbearable. We are getting to make amazing memories that will last me a lifetime but I'd swap it in a heartbeat if I could let my little boy grow up to be a healthy young man."

Bradley turns six next month and among the upcoming celebrations planned are a birthday party to be attended by big mate Jermain Defoe, Sunderland's star striker, and a trip to Disneyland.