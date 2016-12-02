Battling Bradley Lowery lights up city with Christmas lights switch-on

Battling youngster Bradley Lowery lit up peoples’ hearts with his cheeky smile as he turned on Durham County Council’s Christmas lights.

The five-year-old, who is battling cancer neuroblastoma for a second time, was joined by Santa and Durham County Council’s chairman, Coun Edward Bell, as he flicked the switch to illuminate the city.

Bradley Lowery meets Santa at the Christmas lights switch-on in Durham

Onlookers gathered at Durham County Hall to see the Blackhall youngster shine bright on stage at the annual festive event.

The council’s chairman, coun Edward Bell, said: "He has gone through so much but still manages to smile.

"He’s such a popular youngster that’s touched so many people’s hearts."

But the brave little boy is no stranger to the limelight, appearing earlier this year as Sunderland AFC mascot for their game against Everton FC to the roar of thousands of fans chanting his name.

And just last week he was joined by two other shining stars - Mia Tate and Brooklyn Hutchinson - to switch on the lights in Peterlee.

Bradley was dealt with another health blow this week when doctors raised concerns about his chemotherapy after his blood count dropped too low.

But the youngster proved he was a little fighter by making it along to the event to illuminate the Christmas tree on the County Hall roundabout and the tree outside the County Hall building.

Family friend and fundraising manager Lynn Murphy, from Blackhall, was there to see Bradley switch on the lights.

She said: "I was really proud and emotional switching on the Christmas lights.

"I know he was tired but he did so well. “It was lovely to see the smile on his face."

Bradley said he enjoyed switching on the Chistmas lights.

He said: "I liked switching the lights on. I’ve done it two times before.

"I got to wear the council chairman’s chain and it was really big and heavy.

"I’m really excited for Chiristmas. Merry Christmas everybody."

Bradley says he wants an Imagine X Mr Freeze’s Headquarters for Christmas and he’s looking forawrd to Santa coming.

We reported this week how Bradley’s family are remaining positive after medics raised concerns about his chemotherapy treatment.

He was undergoing chemotherapy, but doctors have raised concerns after his blood count dropped too low.

Mum Gemma Lowery took to Bradley’s Facebook page and said Bradley’s consultant doesn’t believe Bradley can have more of the chemotherapy he is on because it’s affecting his bloods too much.

She added: "There are a couple of options for other types of chemotherapy, but again his bloods need to reach a certain point before this can be an option and the consultant is not sure if they will."