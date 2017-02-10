BBC programme Any Questions? set to be broadcast from Durham

A weekly BBC programme is set to air from Durham tonight.

Any Questions? which is presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, will be broadcast from Framwellgate School.

The panel for the political debate show is set to include Shadow Brexit Minister and the Labour MP for Darlington Jenny Chapman, the editor of the New European newspaper Matt Kelly, the fund manager and philanthropist based in County Durham Jonathan Ruffer and the backbench conservative party MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The programme will be broadcast from 8pm on Radio 4.