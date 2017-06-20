Bereaved families back support for loved-ones of road crash victims

A unique guide is set to launch this week to support road crash victims and their families in the North East.

Police officers from Cleveland and Durham joined with representatives from RoadPeace North East to mark the guide’s release tomorrow.

PC Damian Stevens of Durham Constabulary at the launch of the RoadPeace North East booklet.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland Barry Coppinger and Ron Hogg, Durham Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner met with RoadPeace North East, road policing officers and families who have lost loved ones on the roads in the region at the official launch of the new RoadPeace North East guide at Durham Cathedral.

RoadPeace North East - which supports families in the aftermath of a serious or fatal road crash - collaborated with Durham and Cleveland PCCs on the booklet, which offers a full range of practical information and guidance to families in the wake of a road crash.

David Robinson, chairman of RoadPeace North East and serious injury lawyer at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “We chose to launch the guide on Wednesday, June 21, to coincide with the summer solstice – when accidents increase.

“We are grateful to our partners in the police for backing the guide and ensuring it will be made available to families in need across the North East to support our work.”

Such families include John and Janet Thompson’s son, Jake, from Durham city, who sadly died aged 27, when he was struck by a lorry on a level crossing.

John said: “When it first happened, we didn’t know where to turn or what to expect – fortunately we met David through Thompsons Solicitors who was able to explain everything and together, we went on to form RoadPeace North East.

“This guide will be a real lifeline to bereaved families struggling to navigate a new world of police, inquests and the legal system.”

The guide will be available from RoadPeace North East and from Durham Police and Cleveland Police.