Best of Hartlepool Awards backed by Cleveland College of Art and Design

Cleveland College of Art and Design is looking forward to honouring dedicated students as it backs this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards.

The college has come on board to sponsor the Student of the Year category in the annual Best of Hartlepool Awards - which look to recognise those who have achieved success in their academic lives.

Pat Chapman, vice principal for Employability and External Relations at CCAD.

Pat Chapman, vice principal for Employability and External Relations, said: “Cleveland College of Art and Design is proud to sponsor the Student of the Year award as part of the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

“With a proud heritage, the college has had a traditional art school in Hartlepool since 1874 and an integral part of the town.

“Now the leading provider of specialist creative art and design degrees in the north, we see the most amazing talent and creativity every day in our university-level campus, and we are delighted to be involved in highlighting the best and brightest students from the area.”

He added: “The Best of Hartlepool continues to recognise the finest that the Hartlepool community has to offer and we wish all the nominees the very best of luck on the night.

“We believe this award will help make a difference to the all those shortlisted and the eventual winner, and is a just reward for all their hard work.”

This year’s awards have also been sponsored by Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees NHS Clinical Commissioning Group; Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Hart Biologicals, along with Stagecoach North East and Specsavers.

Joel D. Kerr Funerals, Hartlepool United FC and Utility Alliance are also sponsors of the awards.

Once again the annual awards has seen outstanding individuals across Hartlepool nominated for a range of categories, but this year was the first time the awards featured a dedicated performance evening for the Young Performer of the Year Award.

The performance evening held on Monday, October 30, at Hartlepool Sixth Form College, saw a host of performers under the age of 21 put on a fantastic showcase in front of judges and a live audience.

Now the judges are faced with the hard task of drawing up a shortlist for all the categories ahead of the comes the grand final, which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Tuesday, November 21.

The event will feature performances the top finalists from the Young Performer of the Year evening - who will be announced in the Mail soon.