Big chance for busker Abbey after lucky break

A young singer-songwriter who busks on the streets of Hartlepool could be on the verge of her big breakthrough.

Abbey Burns, a guitarist with Peterlee band The Kets, has been offered a gig in front of music bosses at a prestigious London venue after impressing while on a busking tour of the country.

Busker Abbey Burns from Peterlee. Picture by FRANK REID

The 20-year-old was approached by a restauranteur near Brighton who offered to help further her career.

Before she knew it, Abbey was invited to send a recording of her singing to Tony Moore, lead singer of rock band Iron Maiden.

That led to an invite to perform at The Bedford pub in South London where chart megastar Ed Sheeran was discovered.

Abbey said: “I was busking in Lewes just outside Brighton when this restaurant owner approached us and said he would like to get me signed up with someone or help get me some gigs.

“It turned out he knows Tony Moore from Iron Maiden. I sent a demo of some of my original material and a cover recorded in our home studio.

“The response was brilliant and I ended up being offered a gig at The Bedford in London.

“It is probably one of the best venues for up and coming artists.

“I am just absolutely ecstatic and over the moon about it.”

Abbey and fellow Kets band member Michael Arnell embarked on a month-long tour of the UK coast to see if they could live on just on their busking takings.

On the day she was approached by the Brighton restauranteur, she had made almost £300 in just two and a half hours.

Michael said: “She has got a crack at the big time in a big venue and important people.

“But she has taken everything in her stride so far. The amount of positive response she gets when she plays is absolutely outstanding.”

Abbey describes her style of music as a cross between indie and folk and has written about 25 songs.

She performs most Saturdays in Hartlepool town centre, and along with The Kets, who Abbey has been a member of for only a year, has played at The Studio and Fisherman’s Arms.

Abbey will be put up in a five-star hotel for her gig in front of music industry insiders on Monday, September 11.

She will be one of a number of artists hoping to make a big impression and break through into the industry. To book Abbey or The Kets contact them on Facebook.