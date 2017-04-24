Big clean-up at Crimdon Dene – but more must be done

Litter louts have been urged to clean up their act – after volunteers warned much more needs to be done.

A team from Crimdon Heritage Group took part in a big clean-up at Crimdon Dene yesterday.

Councillor Rob Crute, who helped with the litter pick.

About 20 people, including Blackhall councillors Rob Crute and Lynn Pounder, participated, and they were shocked at just how much rubbish they came across.

Barbara Wilkinson, part of the administration team at Crimdon Heritage Group, said: “The clean-up went really well, and we managed to clean up so much rubbish.

“It was incredible how much there was – we ended up filling 20 to 30 bags.

“We could have gone on and on and on if we had the time, but unfortunately there weren’t as many of us as we would have liked.”

Among the items fround were glass bottles and used nappies, and the group was left with the feeling that more must be done to protect the area.

Barbara added: “There were some people there who I have never seen before, and we all had the same feeling that it was terrible and we need more help.

“There were glass bottles, dirty nappies and all sorts.

“The biggest issue was dog mess, which was all over. A lot more needs to be done on a regular basis.

Rubbish dumped at Crimdon Dene. Pic by Barbara Wilkinson

“We were talking about doing something monthly, and we need people to be more aware.

“There are issues in the area, because there are plenty of bins at the top, but when you go down to the sand dunes there are no bins.

“If people are lazy, they just throw them there.”

The group’s youngest member was little Harley Wilkinson, aged five.

They are now hoping to inspire others to help out – or at least, be mindful of what they do with their rubbish.

Barbara said: “We did a good job with the resources we had, but we know more needs to be done.

“Hopefully people will think a bit more about what they’re doing and respect the environment a bit more.

“I’m going to be cleaning up every day, because I walk at Crimdon Dene on a regular basis anyway. If anyone else could help us out, we’d greatly appreciate it.”

If you’re interested in helping out by joining the heritage group, call Barbara on 07834 073353.