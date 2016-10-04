Bike ride fundraiser helps the Kay Smith Fund top £200,000

Fourteen brave bike riders have completed a mega challenge for charity - and smashed a fundraising milestone.

The Hartlepool men tackled a 145-mile route from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Hartlepool to raise money for the Kay Smith Fund.

Some of the riders at the top of the 1,903 ft Hartside Pass.

Brendan Cafferkey was one of the intrepid riders on the three-day challenge and told how they beat all their targets. “So far it’s just over £20,000 which takes the Kay Smith Fund over the £200,000 total.”

He thanked all of the riders and the companies who supported them, as well as the back-up team who helped the team throughout their journey.

There were thrills and spills and the men tackled a route which included a 1,908ft climb up the Hartside Pass and Brendan said: “It was fun and games at times.”

Although the route was tough, one of the highlights was the chance for all the cyclists to meet up on a night and discuss the day.

People were going through tough patches at different times but they got support and everyone helped each other out. Everyone who did it said they wanted to do it again next year Brendan Cafferkey

A sense of cameraderie and everyone supporting each other was a big part of the journey, said Brendan. And he told how it could all happen again.

Brendan added: “Everyone who did it said they wanted to do it again next year, and next time they want to smash the total they raised this time.”

He said: “People were going through tough patches at different times but they got support and everyone helped each other out.”

The men finished their bike ride to a fantastic reception with more than 50 people waiting to welcome them home.

Matthew Cafferkey enjoys the experience.

It’s ten years since Kay Smith, from the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, died after a year-long battle against breast cancer, aged 37.

Kay created the fund herself while she was battling the disease. Since then, the money raised has helped to fund a breakthrough in the early detection of breast cancer.

It has also paid for a child bereavement service based at Hartlepool & District Hospice.

The total raised in Kay’s name now stands at more than £200,000.

Taking a well-earned rest after a hard day of bike riding.

A hospice spokesman said: “Over the past decade, Kay’s dedicated family and friends have made her wish come true.”

They described how the campaigners were “currently funding a bereavement counsellor who leads on, and delivers the children’s services.

“Over 100 children have been helped through the devastation of dealing with losing loved ones because of the children’s service.”

To find out more about the cycle challenge, visit www.justgiving.com and search for The White House C2C Fundraiser Brendan Cafferkey Kay Smith C2C.

The team shows why it was all worth it.