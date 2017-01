An off-road motorbike rider had a lucky escape when his bike slid across a road in Hartlepool.

The man, was spotted by police out on patrol in the area of Owton Manor, last night.

He had slid across Catcote Road, ending up in Owton Manor Lane, managing to avoid any on-coming vehicles.

The rider ran off but was caught by officers.

Police say he will be interviewed and summonsed for driving offences, which could see him end up with points on his licence and a court fine.

The bike will be crushed.