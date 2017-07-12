‘Billy’ Dunlop found not guilty of five sex offences

A man has been found not guilty of five sex offence charges.

William ‘Billy’ Dunlop, 54, who is serving life for the murder of pizza delivery girl Julie Hogg in 1989, has been found not guilty of attacking two girls separately in Billingham several decades ago.

Mr Dunlop, formerly of Billingham, was found not guilty of three offences of rape, and two offences of indecent assault.

During the trial defence barrister Richard Wright QC accused police of not investigating inconsistencies in one of the girl’s accounts from 2003 when she first reported it to her latest version more than a decade later. Teesside Crown Court heard the Crown Prosecution Service originally decided not to proceed with the allegations.