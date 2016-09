A garage and a car were destroyed when a blaze broke out in the town in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were called to Hartlepool's Wilton Road at 3.43am today following reports of a garage on fire.

The blaze destroyed the brick-built garage and also the car which was inside.

The adjoining garage was also damaged by smoke from the fire.

A spokesman for the fire station said the cause of the blaze is not yet known.