Blooming great look for Hartlepool business park

Everything is coming up roses at Tofts Farm.

The approach to the Hartlepool business park is now awash with colour thanks to the joint efforts of councillors and local businesses.

Hartlepool Council’s wildflower planting programme has been a popular initiative for some time, but this year’s is bigger and better than ever before.

The scheme has been extended for 2017 and Tofts Farm is the first of the town’s industrial areas to benefit from planting.

Businesses on the estate, off Brenda Road, were keen for the scheme to include their patch and joined forces with local councillors to fund the project.

Three firms made financial contributions to allow the scheme to be extended to the park, while the three councillors joined forces to boost the pot from their fund of money to spend in the ward.

Exwold Technology, Bellwood Rewinds Ltd and Minkon all contributed £100 towards the cost of the work, while Seaton Ward councillors James Black, Tom Hind and Paul Thompson chipped in with £700 between them from their allocated Council Ward Budget.

Coun Kevin Cranney is chairman of Hartlepool Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, and has been delighted with the reaction to the scheme and the opportunity to extend it to the business park.

“We’ve received really positive feedback from far and wide about the wildflowers programme and I think it’s fantastic that it has extended out to a business park for the first time this year,” he said.

“This would not have been possible without the support from businesses at Tofts Farm Industrial Estate and the three councillors for the Seaton Ward and I would like to thank them for the part they have played.”

For 2017, planting has been extended to cover 37 locations across the town while seven perennial wildflower meadows have been created.