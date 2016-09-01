Boat breaks down off Hartlepool coast

Hartlepool Pier.

RNLI crews are helping bring a broken down boat back to shore.

The coastguard were alerted earlier this afternoon that a small boat had got into difficulty.

Hartlepool RNLI are currently helping to tow the boat, which is stranded near the town's piers, back to shore.

