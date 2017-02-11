Boat owners urged to check CCTV in search for missing man in Hartlepool

Police say they are still 'urgently' searching for a man who went missing in the Marina area of Hartlepool on Thursday night.

Andrew Roy, 51, was last seen after a night out in the town and emergency crews, including firefighters and the Hartlepool RNLI, are still searching for him.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police, said: "We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 51-year-old Andrew Roy.

"Further inquiries have revealed Andrew, who is from Cornwall but currently working in Hartlepool, was captured on CCTV cameras at around 11.15pm on Thursday night in the Hartlepool marina area near Portals Place, however, he did not show up for work on Friday.

"Cleveland Police officers, with help from the Harbour Police, the RNLI, the Coastguard and the Fire Brigade, have been searching the area but have not managed to locate Andrew. His family is being kept updated and supported as our search continues.

"We would appeal again to anyone who may have seen Andrew in the marina area late on Thursday night to get in touch. Andrew is a white male, with short dark hair, blue eyes and he was wearing a black donkey jacket and blue jeans.

"Similarly we would ask anyone who visits the Marina, perhaps to a boat moored there, to think carefully if they have seen anyone matching his description and to get in touch.

"We would also ask businesses and boat owners to look through any CCTV they have, to see if it has captured anything which could help our inquiries."

Anyone who can help with the investigation is urged to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.