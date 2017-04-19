Body found after early hours fire in block of flats

Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in the aftermath of a flat blaze.

The fire broke out at an address in Anson House in Westdale Road in Thornaby at around 1.55am this morning.

A body has been found in the property by emergency services, and officers are currently treating the death and fire as unexplained with investigations being at an early stage.

Detectives and fire officers will be at the address while investigations continue.

Cleveland Police has said it would be usual practice for police to initially investigate a fire of this nature until a cause is identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on the non-emergency number 101.