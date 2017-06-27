Body found in Crimdon after search for missing Hartlepool man

Police searching for missing Hartlepool man Paul Cuniff have found a body.

Cleveland Police officers made the discovery at around 12.30pm yesterday, but the man has not yet been formally identified.

The family of Paul Cuniff has been informed of the discovery.

Fears were raised for Paul’s welfare after he went missing from his home following upsetting news.

The 43-year-old had not been seen since 9.30am on Monday and was reported missing in a distressed state at 8.10pm that night.

In a police appeal to find him on Monday it was said that Paul was known to often visit the Hartlepool Marina and Seaton areas.

Police said he also had connections to Sunderland.

Paul was known to have a tattoo on the middle of his neck “Savannah” and his own name on his hand and along with several other tattoos.

He was also known to often wear tracksuit bottoms.

Following the discovery, a Cleveland Police spokeswoman said in a statement: “Police searching for missing Paul Cuniff found the body of a man in Crimdon, Hartlepool, at around 12.30pm, Tuesday, June 27.”

She continued: “Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of Paul Cuniff has been informed.”

Fire officers and paramedics also attended.



