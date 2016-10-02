Body found in search for missing North East woman

Police searching for missing North East woman Rachel Tasker have found a body.

The body is believed to be that of the 22-year-old from Jesmond, Newcastle, although formal identification is yet to take place.

She was last seen at her home address at 1.30pm on Thursday, September 29.

The tragic discovery was made around midnight last night, after Rachel was reported missing by her family.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report for the coroner has been prepared and Rachel's family have been informed.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family at this very sad time and thank members of the public who supported us in our search to find Rachel."