Boldon named in UK curry capitals top ten

Boldon has been named among the UK's curry capitals thanks to the number of Indian dishes consumed by its shoppers.

The village took seventh place in the top ten cities by curry sales at Asda, thanks to the Boldon store's number one seller, the hot chicken vindaloo.



Second on the heat map is Milton of Craigie, Dundee, where customers preferred the mouth-watering, slightly less spicy hot chicken tikka.



Stats released by Asda today as part of National Curry Week also showed shoppers in Bristol consumed more pilau rice than any others in the UK, while Sheffield is the onion bhaji capital for shoppers at the supermarket.

Leicester shoppers appear to prefer naan to rice, however, with more of the Asian bread sold in the city's Asda stores than elsewhere in the UK.

Sara Love, ready meals and takeaway buying manager for Asda, said: “The UK is famous for its love of curry, but it is clear from our list of Asda favourites that customers have developed a taste for more refined curries and a broader range of flavour.

"There’s always room for a mild Masala or a Vindaloo with pals, but it’s great to see new favourites emerging.



“That’s why the new range we’ve developed will also have a speciality range from £2, including my personal favourite, Keralan Prawn.”

The full list of Asda’s top-selling stores and their favourite dishes is as follows:

1. Queslett, Birmingham – Chicken Balti

2. Ashton-Under-Lyne – Chicken Jalfrezi

3. St Austell, Cornwall – Chicken Korma

4. Chelmsey Wood, Solihull – Rogan Josh

5. Derby – Chicken Madras

6. Sheffield – Chicken Bhuna

7. Boldon, Tyne and Wear – Hot Chicken Vindaloo

8. Milton of Craigie, Dundee – Hot Chicken Tikka

9. Tamworth, Staffordshire – Chicken Tikka Masala

10. Trafford Park, Manchester – Chicken Tandoori