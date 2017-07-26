Bones found in remote area of Hartlepool cemetery

Bones have been discovered in a remote area of a Hartlepool cemetery.

The bones were discovered in an area of the Spion Kop Cemetery, in Old Cemetery Road, which is not a burial plot, according to Cleveland Police.

Spion Kop Cemetery in Hartlepool.

Police do not yet know the age of the bones and will be carrying out tests on them to find out how old they are.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said: "Police received a report of the discovery of bones in a remote area of a cemetery on Old Cemetery Road in Hartlepool at around 10.45am on Tuesday.

"The bones were discovered in an area of the cemetery which is not a burial plot.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish further information about the discovery."

The news comes just over a year after 100-year-old fragments of bones were found while council contractors were rebuilding a wall.

In June 2016 archaeologists took away the pieces for examination.

Some of the bones were spotted by Jo Banks while she was taking part in a guided history walk.

“It just caught my eye,” she said.

“I looked a bit closer and saw there was something sticking out of the ground.

“At first I thought ‘is it a dog bone’ then I saw another one next to it.

"Then I saw the proximity of the graves and realised.

“I was shocked. I think it must be terrible to end up this way.”

Spion Kop cemetery opened in the 1800s to replace St Hilda’s churchyard and over 26,000 people are said to have been buried there.