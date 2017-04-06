Bookmaker to donate £10,000 towards Bradley Lowery cancer appeal

A bookmaker is to donate £10,000 towards cancer battler Bradley Lowery's appeal fund ahead of this weekend's Grand National.

Yesterday it was announced that Bradley has been given a honorary place, and the number 41 on the race card, for Saturday's big race at Aintree in Liverpool.

Bradley, five, who has terminal neuroblastoma, is set to attend the event with members of his family thanks to organisers.

Now, Aintree’s on course betting provider Betfred has announced it is making a £10,000 donation to his appeal fund.

Bradley's silks will be red and white, the colours of his beloved Sunderland AFC.

Fred Done, boss of Warrington-based Betfred, said: “As soon as I heard what Aintree were doing I wanted to support this fantastic idea.”

Bradley, of Blackhall Colliery, has gripped the hearts of the nation with his spirited fight against cancer.

Thanks to the kindness of his “best mate” Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe he led the England team out for the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley last month.