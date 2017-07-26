Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of stealing TV and motorbike from Hartlepool house

Have your say

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a TV and a motorbike from a Hartlepool house.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old in the early hours of Tuesday following the alleged theft, which is said to have happened at Westbourne Road in the town.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Officers arrested a 17-year-old male in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of the theft of a TV and a motorcycle from a property on Westbourne Road in Hartlepool.

"The male currently remains in custody."