Boy, six, in coma after being hit by a car on A66 sliproad near Middlesbrough football ground

A boy who was hit by a car on the A66 slip road near Middlesbrough football ground is in a coma, medics have said.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called to the collision between a six-year-old pedestrian and a car at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

The boy suffered serious head and leg injuries and was put into a medically induced coma by the aircrew before being taken to hospital by road, accompanied by the GNAAS doctor-led trauma team.

He arrived at James Cook University Hospital in a stable condition, but is now said to be in a coma.

The air ambulance was also called out to a similar incident yesterday after a nine-year-old girl was hit by a car in Thornaby.