Boy, six, in hospital after being hit by car on busy road

A six-year-old boy is in hospital after being hit by a car on the A66.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the child was involved in the collision in Middlesbrough.

It happened at around 4.10pm yesterday, on the A66 eastbound around 50 metres west of the North Ormesby slip road.

The boy was taken to James Cook University Hospital after being hit by a Peugeot 207.

He suffered a fractured leg, facial injuries and cuts and grazing.

He remains in hospital in a ‘stable’ condition today.

Officers believe that a number of people stopped to help at the scene.

Those drivers who stopped and have not yet spoken to police are asked to make contact via 101.

Police would also appeal to any motorists who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Jon Stokeld from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 069296.