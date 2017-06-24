Boys take centre stage a Hartlepool bonny baby show

It was the boys’ turn to shine at a Hartlepool bonny baby competition.

Just one little girl took home a prize at the annual show, which is part of the Greatham Feast, the lads clinched the rest.

Greatham Feast bonny baby competition overall winner Reuben Rand with mum Bethany Howe.

The contest, which has ran for decades in the village, was fun for all the proud mums and babies who took part.

As well as winning the 18 month to 30 month category, Reuben Rand took the overall winner title in the show.

The 19-month-old was all smiles as he waved his cup for all to see.

His proud parents, Bethany Howe, 23, and Liam Rand, 25, were both there to cheer him on.

Bethany, said: “I am so proud, really thrilled by it. We just take part because of the tradition of it.”

And, little Reuben is no stranger to the competition, he took first place in his age category last year.

The youngest winner was 16-week-old Dylan Grant, who took first place in the 0-6 months category.

His mum, Katie Grant, said it was all for a bit of fun and Dylan’s eight-year-old brother Alex would be pleased because he won the same category in 2009.

The only girl to take a title was nine-month-old Connie Eyre, who was joint winner in the 6-12 months category with seven-month-old Ralphie Flounders.

Ralphie’s mum, Jade Flounders, said: “I am pleased, I just wish there were more babies taking part this year.”

The 12-18-month age group winner was 14-month-old Tommy Pounder.

Tommy’s mum, Lesley Patterson, said she was thrilled with his first place win and added her son took third place in his age category last year.

The competition is only open to families living in Greatham Village, and Lesley said: “There was only a small number of babies took part compared to last year. We must need more babies to be born in the village.”

The judges of the competition were a pair of midwives and giving out the prizes was this year’s Greatham Feast Queen, Grace Wood, 13, and her attendants, Abbie Vaughan, 16, and Jessica Donley, 12.

Grace, a pupil at High Tunstall College of Science, said she was thrilled to be crowned the feast queen this year.

Greatham Feast, now a four-day programme of activities, has been held in the village since the 15th century to help bring the community together and was initiated as a celebration of the birthday of St John the Baptist.