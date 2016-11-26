Bradley Lowery and friends get Christmas started in Peterlee at lights switch on

Three shining stars were spotted in Peterlee last night - and they got the town well and truly ready for Christmas by switching on the festive lights.

Five-year-old Bradley Lowery, and friends Mia Tate and Brooklyn Hutchinson, were the guests of the honour at the special celebration, which took place yesterday.

The little ones flipped the switch on Peterlee's Christmas decorations - so now the celebrations and countdown to December 25 can begin!

A message posted to Bradley's Facebook page today thanked everyone who came along, and local businesses for making the night special for Bradley and his friends.

It said: "Bradley had a lovely time last night with Mia and Brooklyn switching on Peterlee lights. Thank you to Truly Scrumptious ice cream parlour for their hospitality before the switch on Bradley loved his ice cream, and thank you to It's All About The Cake for letting Bradley choose what ever he wanted after the switch on.

"We had one very happy hyper boy last night, just the way I like it."

The Blackhall lad, a huge Sunderland AFC fan, is fighting cancer neuroblastoma for the second time. A fundraising appeal, which to date has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds, has been launched in his name to pay for pioneering treatment in the United States.

Bradley will also appear at Durham County Hall next Friday (December 2) to switch on the tree.

For more information, you can visit Bradley's Facebook page here.

To donate, visit his fundraising site here.