Bradley Lowery appeals for smiles from people touched by cancer

The family of young battler Bradley Lowery has launched an appeal for smiles from people touched by cancer.

They are looking for video clips to show how the cruel disease affects all ages and how strong these people are, which will be pulled together into a video.

The appeal coincides with the announcement that Hartlepool sister act Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher aka Liv'n'G are to release a cover of Charlie Chaplin's 'Smile' in aid of Bradley.

A post on the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page read: "We are looking for clips of families, young people, anyone who has been touched by cancer.

"We want to show how all ages can be affected, and how strong these people are, smiling through the pain.

"They can be taken on a phone (landscape if possible) and sent to smileforbradley@gmail.com

"We want to put as many clips into the video as we can."

The post added: "Bradley Lowery and his family have touched the hearts of the nation and the world, he has made us aware of the awful disease cancer and its effects, on him and his family.

"Yet through all of his treatment, all of his pain, he has shown the world such strength, and hope, in a time when the world needs hope; with something as simple as a smile.

"It is so fitting that recently Bourne Music Co, based in New York gave us the rights to record and release the fantastic Charlie Chaplin song ‘Smile’; the lyrics added in 1954 by John Turner and Geoffrey Parsons giving it a sense of ‘melancholy and optimism’ making it the song that everyone knows today.

"A firm favourite with Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole, Barbara Streisand, Josh Groban, it has been recorded by a plethora of huge artists.

"Liv'n'G are releasing the song in aid of every person fighting, surviving, and with the heart and strength to smile, on June 23 and for pre-order June 16.

"It would be amazing to get clips of you guys from around the world smiling, just take it on a phone (landscape / sideways) and send the clip to us at smileforbradley@gmail.com. In the email please let us know your name, age and where you are in the world, and also add that you allow us to use the clip in the video."