Bradley Lowery backed by Jamie Redknapp for award win

Football pundit Jamie Redknapp has given support for Bradley Lowery to win a sports award.

The former Liverpool and England player has urged football fans around the world to once again unite and support Bradley by voting for him to win Best Sporting Moment of the Year at myLaureus.com.

Bradley Lowery struck up a special bond with Jemain Defoe during the striker's time at Sunderland.

With a week to go before the vote closes for the October campaign, the Laureus Ambassador has commended the football community for its unity and support for Bradley in his fight against neuroblastoma.

Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, lost his battle in July this year aged just six.

He is posthumously up for a Best Sporting Moment Award.

Jamie, who played alongside Bradley's 'best friend' Jermain Defoe at Tottenham Hotspur, said: “When the football world comes together like it did for young Bradley it was an incredible thing because he was such a brave young man, obviously Sunderland fans took him to their heart and certainly the football world did.”

Jamie also praised his former teammate for the relationship he built with Bradley and the support he offered to his parents Gemma and Carl.

He added: “I think Jermain Defoe deserves a special mention because he went above and beyond being a footballer, being a good person, he went to see him in hospital all the time and I think pretty much fell in love with the young man, it was very nice to see.

"Football sometimes doesn’t get recognised for that, it was truly special.”

Bradley’s legacy lives on through the Bradley Lowery Foundation and the hard work of his parents, who have raised awareness and funds to support other young people battling illnesses.

Jamie said: "“Obviously it was heartbreaking when he passed away but his mum and dad have done so much work in helping raise awareness and hoping that with the money they’ve raised, this illness will stop in the future.

"It’s an amazing achievement, and they should be extremely proud of themselves, the football world was touched by what they did."

Laureus comprises the Laureus World Sports Academy, the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and the Laureus World Sports Awards, which works to harness the power of sport to promote social change and celebrate sporting excellence.

To vote, click here.