Bradley Lowery enjoys a weekend away, but puts on a brave face through pain

A weekend of family fun has been lined up for Bradley Lowery.

But the youngster, who is weeks away from reaching his sixth birthday, is still suffering because of his neuroblastoma cancer.

The Blackhall Colliery schoolboy is spending the weekend at a caravan near Northallerton.

On his Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page, his mum Gemma said: "Bradley enjoying himself at the caravan making ginger bread men with his friend Millie.

"He is still in a lot of pain with his legs and gets very tired."

This week he has under gone treatment in London, where his T cells were removed so they can be modified as part of a treatment trial.

He had begun to feel better after a few days of illness.

But Bradley was too ill to make it today's Sunderland game against Hull City, where he was due to be a guest of honour at the KCOM Stadium.

After it was confirmed he would not be able to make the event, The Tigers said: "Everybody connected with the Club sends their best wishes to Bradley and his family at this time."

Doctors found the cancer had returned last year after he had beaten it once before.