Bradley Lowery gets his own set of stamps

Youngster Bradley Lowery and his family have been immortalised in special stamps created by Royal Mail.

The gesture has been made as a gift to the family.

Lynn Murphy campaign manager (left) is presented with a signed Christmas Card for Bradley Lowery by (left to right) Paul Johnstone, Mark Lilley and Penny Stainthorpe. Picture by FRANK REID

One set features the five-year-old looking at a Christmas tree, while a second set shows Bradley with his family.

The stamps are a gift to the family and won’t be available for sale.

Royal Mail’s Delivery Director for the North East of England, Mark Wilkinson, said: “We have created a selection of stamps for his family to go alongside all of the cards and parcels he is receiving.

“They won’t be available to buy in the shops. It is a gift for his family - something they can keep.”

A Christmas card has also been signed by staff from Royal Mail to be presented to his family.

Bradley is currently undergoing gruelling treatment as he continues to battle the Neuroblastoma cancer, which he had originally beaten in January 2013, after medics discovered it had returned.

Earlier this month, his parents were given the devastating news by doctors that the time he has left is now limited after recent scans showed the cancer he has been fighting is growing.

However, doctors have agreed for the Sunderland fan to take part in a trial - paid for with cash raised in his name - which could go someway to prolong his life.

If things go well Bradley, from Blackhall, will be due to start the GD2 anti-body chemotherapy combination in January.