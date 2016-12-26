Bradley Lowery has 'amazing' Christmas at home

Bradley Lowery’s parents have spoken of their special Christmas making memories with their little boy.

The five-year-old’s battle with terminal neuroblastoma has touched the hearts of the nation with a quarter of a million people sending him a Christmas card to wish him well.

Bradley enjoying Christmas at home

The little fighter spent his Christmas with his family at their home in Blackhall.

Mum Gemma took to Facebook to keep everyone up to date with how he’s getting on.

“Sorry I’ve not updated for a few days but we have been spending some much needed family time,” she said. “We have had an amazing Christmas and Bradley has had loads of fun.

“He has started his chemo and all is well so far, apart from been a bit sickly, but this can be controlled. We have a nice trip to a pantomime planned for today and then London to Harry Potter studios in a few days’ time. It is all about having fun and making special memories that will last forever.”