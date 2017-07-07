Bradley Lowery loses his fight for life

Bradley Lowery - the little boy who touched all of our hearts - has passed away, his family have confirmed.

The six-year-old, from Blackhall, had been battling against neuroblastoma, with people from across the globe rallying behind him in his fight for health.

Bradley Lowery

But today, a family post on the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page read: " My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family. 💔💔💔

"He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where.

Friends forever: The unbreakable bond between Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe

"There are no words to describe how heart broken we are.

"Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words.

Bradley Lowery: A lovely boy who touched all our hearts

"Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angels."