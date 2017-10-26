Bradley Lowery’s blue heart message is taken across country by train firm

Bradley Lowery’s message is being spread across hundreds of miles every day after his blue heart symbol was added to a side of a train.

Virgin Trains has decorated the side of its Spirit of Sunderland service with the blue heart, which flooded social media as people showed their support for the Blackhall Colliery youngster.

The blue heart on the side of the Spirit of Sunderland.

The six-year-old Black Cat fan died in July after losing his fight against neuroblastoma cancer.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has been set up by his family as a lasting legacy to him with the aim of helping others with sick children.

The firm’s workers have raised £12,000 for the fund, with the blue heart badge a reflection of their support for the foundation set up in memory of the little Sunderland AFC supporter.

Bradley’s mum Gemma, who is heading up the charity, said: “Virgin East Coast Trains have honoured Brad by adding the blue heart onto one of their trains.

“Now Brad can be with us as we travel to meet the children the foundation is going to help.”

A Virgin Trains spokesman said: “At Virgin Trains we were all touched by Bradley’s story.

“Adding blue hearts to the Spirit of Sunderland locomotive is part of our continued support for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.”

The company has previously been praised by Gemma after its staff made sure her boy was looked after on a trip down to London in March when he led out the England side at Wembley.

He was given a tour of Durham station before his first class trip to the capital.

Details about the foundation can be found via the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page.