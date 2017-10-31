Bradley Lowery's charity reaches out to epileptic boy

A boy who has been left struggling to walk and talk after a seizure when he was a toddler is line to benefit from Bradley Lowery's legacy.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has been set up in memory of the six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery, who died in July from neuroblastoma cancer.

Joshua pictured with Bradley Lowery's mum Gemma.

His family have set up the charity in his name to help other families with sick children.

Among those to be helped so far is Joshua Denton, an eight-year-old boy who suffers with epilepsy.

When he was three, Joshua suffered a huge epileptic seizure which effected his ability to walk and talk.

Tonight Josh is spending time with the Bradley Lowery Foundation in the SAFC box enjoying the match against Bolton with his family and friends.

The foundation will be helping to fundraise for equipment not available via the NHS.

A spokesman for the fund said: "The Bradley Lowery Foundation will be supporting Josh's family in their fundraising in order to get a permanent specialist made bed and also a sensory room."

Funds can be donated by clicking here and more on Joshua's story can be found here.