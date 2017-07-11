Bradley Lowery’s classmates join together in song to honour memory of little fighter

Bradley Lowery’s classmates came together to pay tribute to the little hero during a special school assembly.

Pupils at Blackhall Colliery Primary School sang the ‘Smile for Bradley’ song at the school as they remembered their friend who lost his battle with cancer.

Blackhall Colliery Primary School will paid tribute to their former classmate Bradley Lowery by singing his song.

The six-year-old, who sadly died on Friday after a long battle with neuroblastoma, had been a pupil at the school from the age of three.

In his honour, the school has also donated funds from a summer fair event to build a play area for pupils which will be named after Bradley to create a lasting legacy for him at the school.

Described by headteacher Joanna Clark as a popular little boy, pupils listened to an assembly in celebration of Bradley’s life which featured a montage of photos from his time at school.

They then sang the song to pay tribute to the Blackhall youngster who touched so many with his story.

Pupils at Blackhall Primary School head teacher Joanna Clark talking to stuff and pupils about Bradley Lowery before they sing the Bradley Lowery song "Smile". Picture by FRANK REID

Mrs Clark said: “It is a very sad time and our thoughts are with Bradley’s family.

“Bradley has been a pupil since he started nursery, he was a very happy boy and was very popular with pupils and staff and made some strong friendships with the children in every year group.

“He loved dressing up - he particularity loved the Spiderman costume and playing outdoors.

“He came in to a couple of classes this year and I have never seen a child as excited to be in school - he literally ran into the classroom - and all the children were so pleased to see him and were so excited for him.

Pupils at Blackhall Primary School listen as fellow pupils sing the Bradley Lowery song "Smile". Picture by FRANK REID

“It was very humbling for us to see that.”

The performance of the song, originally performed by Liv’n’G, is a cover of the Charlie Chaplin song ‘Smile’.

It will raise funds towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation which aims to help other children battling cancer.

During the assembly, Bradley’s classmates performed the song on stage and were then joined by the whole school.

Mrs Clark said the song hoped to encourage the children to remember all the good that Bradley brought in his short life.

She added: “I would like to say how touched the school and his family has been by the amount of support received, both locally and nationally.

“His name will last for generations.

“He is an inspiration to us all.”

Bradley’s funeral will be held on Friday, July 14, at 11.15am at St Joseph’s RC Church, on the Coast Road in Blackhall Colliery.

Everyone who wants to celebrate his live is invited to attend and are asked to wear football tops from any team.

Blackhall Colliery Primary School will then be holding a balloon release at the school.