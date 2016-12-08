Bradley Lowery’s family looks towards Christmas and reveal next steps for the little battler

Bradley Lowery’ is to be given the best Christmas possible as his parents look to give him as much time as they can following his health heartache.

Mum Gemma and dad Carl have taken time to think through the options given to them by their five-year-old son’s consultant after they found the cancer has continued to grow.

Bradley is given cuddles in his hospital bed by dad Carl.

That was despite gruelling treatment launched since they discovered in July his neuroblastoma had returned.

It comes as Sunderland and Newcastle fans back Bradley’s cause by chanting his name at their next home games.

A social media candle light vigil is also planned in Bradley’s name from 8pm to 10pm on Sunday to show support for him and all others battling the same form of cancer.

The family says they have been overwhelmed by the amount of support and kind messages they have received since they announced doctors gave them the heartbreaking news they have limited time left with Bradley.

Despite the difficult few months ahead, we are all here urging him on to keep fighting, and that him and his family are in our thoughts. Jamie Oldroyd

Options for the Blackhall Primary School pupil were to stop all treatment, which would give them around two months to spend with their boy, the second to give him oral chemotherapy as part of palliative care and the third to give him a combination of antibody and chemotherapy, which puts him at risk and would put him in hospital for two months.

The couple have now said they hope doctors will give him the oral chemotherapy to treat him until after Christmas, followed by a round of antibody and chemo.

Money will be used from the £700,000-plus fund which has been raised in the hope Bradley could be sent to America for specialist treatment, with the rest to help others facing the same devastating condition,

Gemma said: “Once we have made lots of memories and had an amazing Christmas we are going to give the antibody/chemo combination a go for at least one round.

Bradley Lowery walks out on to the Stadium of Light pitch hand in hand with Jermaine Defoe as mascot at the game against Everton.

“If the toxicity is too bad we will stop it. “This is not going to cure Bradley but there is a chance it could give him longer than the two months they expecting for him and in my eyes anything is worth a go. “I can’t just give up as I would always be thinking what if?

“I will need to pay for the medication out of the funds we have got, but it is no where near as expensive as if I was taking him to America.

“I will be forever grateful to Bradley’s consultant and the RVI team for what they have done for Bradley so far and what they are continuing to do for him, I do not have one bad word to say about the amazing care and support we have received from everyone there.”

Money left over in the fund will be used to set up the The Bradley Lowery Foundation charity, which will be used to help other children that need treatment or equipment.

Bradley Lowery with dad Carl when he was mascot at the Sunderland v Everton game

She added: “I will keep everyone updated on the rest of Bradley’s journey so you can all enjoy seeing him live the rest of his life.”

Bradley was first treated for cancer in 2013 and was told he was in remission two years later, but doctors found he had relapsed this July after a regular check up.

More details can be found on the campaign via the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma page on Facebook.

Football fans showing their support.

A call has been sent out asking fans at Wednesday night’s Sunderland match against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light to chant “There’s only one Bradley Lowery” on the fifth minute, while Newcastle fans have called on fellow supporters to do the same at St James’s Park on Saturday as they take on Birmingham City.

Jamie Oldroyd, who runs the Sunderland AFC Black Cats News Page, which is leading the home match chant, said: “The idea was just to let Bradley and his family know that although it’s a difficult decision to make, especially being so close to Christmas, that they aren’t on their own, and as community/fan base, Sunderland fans have really taken Bradley to their hearts.

Bradley Lowery pictured at party.

“Despite the difficult few months ahead, we are all here urging him on to keep fighting.”

Many other notes have been sent from the footballing world, after Bradley made an appearance as a mascot at the game against Everton at the Stadium of Light in September.

It led to the away side donating £200,000 to complete the £700,000 appeal, following in the wake of support led by Sunderland striker Fabio Borini and his wife Erin.

A post on he Everton FC 1878 fans page said: “This is terrible news.

“God bless Bradley.

“That picture with him lined up with Jermaine Defoe should be one football treasures forever.”

A candle light vigil is also planned in Bradley’s name.

It will be held from 8pm to 10pm on Sunday to show support for him and all others battling the same form of cancer.

People are being encouraged to share and spread the word by taking a photo of their candle and post it on social media using the hastags #hopeforbradley and #bradleysfight

Songwriters Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, have also worked with Hartlepool charity Red Dreams to create a track in support of the fund, with the song released under their group name Liv ‘N’ G.

Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) is available for pre-order and to download on December 16.

To download it visit: http://thndr.me/hltju0