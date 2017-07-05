Bradley Lowery's family speak of their heartache but say he 'is still fighting to stay with us'

The family of battling Bradley Lowery have spoken of their heartbreak as they prepare to say goodbye.

The Blackhall six-year-old is in the final stages of childhood cancer neuroblastoma and mum Gemma has posted an update on the campaign Facebook page.

Bradley Lowery with 'best friend' Jermain Defoe at the weekend

"Bradley is still fighting to stay with us," she said.

"Nobody knows where he is getting the strength from or how he is doing it. He has been very close to going with the angels but he pulls himself out of it.

"It is a hard time for us waiting and watching for our baby to take his last breath. He started with fighting and he is ending with fighting.

"#nationshero #ourlittlefighter"