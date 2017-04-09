Bradley Lowery's family will 'treasure' his day at the Grand National forever

The family of Bradley Lowery say they will treasure his "amazing" day at the Grand National forever.

Five-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall, was given the VIP treatment at the world-famous horse race at Aintree yesterday.

Bradley Lowery on his big day at the Grand National.

He was given an honorary No.41 on the race card, and on-course bookmaker Betfred to give a £10,000 donation to the appeal fight of Bradley, who has terminal neuroblastoma.

This morning, on the Bradley Lowery's fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page, his family posted: "Bradley wasn't well first half of yesterday but he perked up later and had a brilliant day.

"(Grand National sponsor) Randox Health, Aintree and the Jockey Club pulled out all the stops to make the day amazing, all the staff were fantastic and couldn't do enough for us.

"He got to meet some of the jockeys before the races, have his own little weigh in, and of course he met the winner of the Grand National at the end.

The Grand National is one of the most eagerly-awaited events on the sporting calendar. Pic: PA.

"This is an experience we will treasure forever."